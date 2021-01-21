PM Modi to get COVID-19 vaccine shot in second phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get the COVID-19 vaccine in the second phase of vaccination.

Along with the PM, other leaders aged over 50 years will also be vaccinated. This will include the chief ministers of states as well.

During a recent meeting with the chief ministers, PM Modi had said that nobody needs to jump the line but wait for their turn. "There's no need to panic. In the second phase, all people above the age of 50 will be vaccinated," he had said. In such a situation, all MPs, MLAs and ministers who are above 50 years will be given the coronavirus vaccine in the second phase. However, it is not clear when the second phase of vaccination will start in the country.

Notably, PM Modi had on January 16 launched India’s vaccination via video conferencing. Addressing the nation on the occasion, the prime minister asserted that it is important to take two doses of coronavirus vaccine to build immunity against the deadly virus.

"Don’t make the mistake of taking one dose and then forgetting about dose two. Listen to the experts about the gap to be kept. Two weeks after the second dose, will you build immunity against coronavirus. I appeal to you not to forget coronavirus appropriate behaviour after getting the dose. The patience with which you fought coronavirus, show the same patience during vaccination now," he had said.

The prime minister reiterated that the Indian scientists and experts are satisfied with the quality of vaccines and people should not pay any heed to rumours. "When our scientists and experts were satisfied with the safety of Made in India vaccines, they gave their approval. Citizens should stay away from propaganda, misinformation and rumours," Modi said.

Soon after the Prime Minister launched the vaccines virtually, 34-year-old AIIMS`s sanitation worker Mahesh Kumar was administered the first dose in the hospital followed by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and Niti Aayog member Vinod K Paul, with healthcare workers in queue.

Meanwhile, India has sent 10 lakh dosages of Serum Institute of India's consignment of COVID-19 vaccines to Kathmandu and 20 lakh dosages to Dhaka on Thursday.