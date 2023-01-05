PM Modi to flag off world's longest cruise tour from Varanasi on January 13: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off 'Ganga Vilas Cruise' on January 13. It is said to be the world's longest cruise tour. The cruise will begin its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam. The cruise will be flagged off from the jetty boarding point opposite to Ravidas Ghat.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world's longest cruise tour from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh on January 13," the Information and Public Relations Department of Uttar Pradesh said in a tweet in Hindi.
Key points of Ganga Vilas Cruise:
Though the administration is yet to receive any formal programme of PM Modi from the Prime Minister's Office, the district administration has already started the preparations.
Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and District Magistrate S Rajalingam have given necessary instructions in this regard to the officials of Culture department, Tourism department and Inland Waterways Transport.
(With inputs from PTI)