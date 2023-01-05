PM Modi to flag off world's longest cruise tour from Varanasi on January 13: All you need to know (Photo: Twitter/Chandra4935)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off 'Ganga Vilas Cruise' on January 13. It is said to be the world's longest cruise tour. The cruise will begin its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam. The cruise will be flagged off from the jetty boarding point opposite to Ravidas Ghat.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world's longest cruise tour from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh on January 13," the Information and Public Relations Department of Uttar Pradesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Key points of Ganga Vilas Cruise:

After leaving Varanasi, it will pass through Ghazipur, Buxar and Patna before reaching Kolkata.

The cruise will stay on Bangladesh rivers for a fortnight and thereafter will return to India via Guwahati and reach Dibrugarh, the department said.

The journey from Varanasi to Dibrugarh will take a total of 50 days including 14 days halt in Bangladesh.

Ganga Vilas Cruise will cover a total distance of 3,200 km, the longest journey in the world by a cruise, reports suggest.

On the way, this cruise will stop at more than 50 places, including World Heritage Sites.

It will also pass through national parks and sanctuaries. These include Sundarban Delta and Kaziranga National Park.

The cruise would sail on two of the greatest rivers of India--Ganga and Brahmaputra.

Though the administration is yet to receive any formal programme of PM Modi from the Prime Minister's Office, the district administration has already started the preparations.

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and District Magistrate S Rajalingam have given necessary instructions in this regard to the officials of Culture department, Tourism department and Inland Waterways Transport.

(With inputs from PTI)