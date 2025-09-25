Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'I will have children but...'

PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat for these routes in Rajasthan on...; check routes, timings, other details

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav star as India seal final spot with 41-run win over Bangladesh

US starts building F-47 sixth-gen fighter jet, first flight planned for...

Viral video: Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt lashes out at paps following her during evening walk, says 'leave me alone'

Viral video: As Pawan Kalyan’s OG releases, theatres ensure safety measures to avoid Pushpa 2 fiasco, install…

Govt alleges conspiracy, blames Sonam Wangchuk for Leh violence, says, ‘youth are paying huge price for...’, reveals reasons

'Kya hai, kya nahi...dekh lenge': Shaheen Afridi fires back at Suryakumar Yadav’s remark on IND-PAK rivalry

Leh protest: Sonam Wangchuk condemns ‘youth’ actions says, protest turned violent because...

President Murmu to visit Vrindavan on Maharaja Express; Luxury train fares start from Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'I will have children but...'

Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father

PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat for these routes in Rajasthan on...; check routes, timings, other details

PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat for these routes in Rajasthan on...; ch

US starts building F-47 sixth-gen fighter jet, first flight planned for...

US starts building F-47 sixth-gen fighter jet, first flight planned for...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat for these routes in Rajasthan on...; check routes, timings, other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two new Vande Bharat trains in the state on September 25 at a time when he will be in Banswara. These trains will pass through key routes and will reach Delhi in less than what existing trains offer.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 12:14 AM IST

PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat for these routes in Rajasthan on...; check routes, timings, other details
PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat trains from Rajasthan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a big relief to people in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two new Vande Bharat trains in the state on September 25 at a time when he will be in Banswara. Vande Bharat are semi-high-speed trains that facilitate fast travel and comfortable journeys with premium facilities at affordable rates. The two new trains will run between: Bikaner and Delhi Cantt. and Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt.

All about the 2 new Vande Bharat trains in Rajasthan

Bikaner-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express

The train will span a 448 km distance in only 6 hours, running from Bikaner through Churu and Loharu to Delhi Cantt. With this train, passengers will be able to save traveling time as the current trains take over seven hours to reach Delhi.

Route:

The train will stop at: Sridungar Garh, Ratangarh, Churu, Sadulpur, Loharu, Mahendragarh, Gurugram. The train will start operations on Sunday, September 28. The train will run on all days except Wednesdays.

Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express

This train will significantly reduce travel time between Marwar and the national capital.

-Travel Time: The train will take around 8.5 hours.

-Route: The route consists of major stations like Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, and Gurugram.

-ScheduleThe train will depart from Jodhpur at 5:25 am and arrive at Delhi Cantt at 1:30 pm. On its return journey, the train will depart from Delhi Cantt at 3:10 pm with its arrival at Jodhpur at 11:20 pm.

- Operational Details: The train will start operations on September 27, Monday, and will run on all days except Tuesdays. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Apple Diwali sale in India: iPhone 17, MacBooks, and Apple Watch deals with no-cost EMI
Apple Diwali sale in India: iPhone 17, MacBooks, and Apple Watch deals with no-c
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 Bollywood actresses who became moms after 40
Katrina-Vicky pregnancy: 5 Bollywood actresses who became moms after 40
Nita Ambani celebrates Navratri 2025 in regal Banarasi lehenga and diamonds, embracing 9 shades of Goddess Durga
Nita Ambani celebrates Navratri 2025 in regal Banarasi lehenga and diamonds
Pahalgam terror attack: Man, who helped LeT terrorists, arrested
Pahalgam terror attack: Man, who helped LeT terrorists, arrested
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pregnancy: Who's richer among the two? A look at their net worth, investments, assets
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pregnancy: Who's richer among the two?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE