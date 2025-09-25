PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat for these routes in Rajasthan on...; check routes, timings, other details

Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'I will have children but...'
In a big relief to people in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two new Vande Bharat trains in the state on September 25 at a time when he will be in Banswara. Vande Bharat are semi-high-speed trains that facilitate fast travel and comfortable journeys with premium facilities at affordable rates. The two new trains will run between: Bikaner and Delhi Cantt. and Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt.
The train will span a 448 km distance in only 6 hours, running from Bikaner through Churu and Loharu to Delhi Cantt. With this train, passengers will be able to save traveling time as the current trains take over seven hours to reach Delhi.
The train will stop at: Sridungar Garh, Ratangarh, Churu, Sadulpur, Loharu, Mahendragarh, Gurugram. The train will start operations on Sunday, September 28. The train will run on all days except Wednesdays.
This train will significantly reduce travel time between Marwar and the national capital.