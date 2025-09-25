PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat for these routes in Rajasthan on...; check routes, timings, other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two new Vande Bharat trains in the state on September 25 at a time when he will be in Banswara. These trains will pass through key routes and will reach Delhi in less than what existing trains offer.

PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat trains from Rajasthan

In a big relief to people in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two new Vande Bharat trains in the state on September 25 at a time when he will be in Banswara. Vande Bharat are semi-high-speed trains that facilitate fast travel and comfortable journeys with premium facilities at affordable rates. The two new trains will run between: Bikaner and Delhi Cantt. and Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt.

All about the 2 new Vande Bharat trains in Rajasthan

Bikaner-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express

The train will span a 448 km distance in only 6 hours, running from Bikaner through Churu and Loharu to Delhi Cantt. With this train, passengers will be able to save traveling time as the current trains take over seven hours to reach Delhi.

Route:

The train will stop at: Sridungar Garh, Ratangarh, Churu, Sadulpur, Loharu, Mahendragarh, Gurugram. The train will start operations on Sunday, September 28. The train will run on all days except Wednesdays.

Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express

This train will significantly reduce travel time between Marwar and the national capital.

-Travel Time: The train will take around 8.5 hours.

-Route: The route consists of major stations like Merta Road, Degana, Makrana, Phulera, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, and Gurugram.

-Schedule: The train will depart from Jodhpur at 5:25 am and arrive at Delhi Cantt at 1:30 pm. On its return journey, the train will depart from Delhi Cantt at 3:10 pm with its arrival at Jodhpur at 11:20 pm.