PM Modi to flag off three new Vande Bharat trains today, check route, timetable, and other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new Vande Bharat Express trains today, two of which are located in the Southern Railway zone. The new trains will run between Meerut and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Madurai and Bengaluru Cantonment, and Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu.

In the Southern Railway zone, the ceremonial events will be held at Madurai Junction and the Dr. MGR Chennai Central railway station. Starting on September 2, the two new services are expected to be operational.

With the exception of Wednesdays, the Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express (20627/20628) train will operate six days a week. Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, and Nagercoil Junction are the train's stoppage locations. By 1.50 pm, the train will have arrived in Nagercoil, having left Chennai Egmore at 5 am. Its return schedule states that it will depart Nagercoil at 2:20 pm and reach Chennai Egmore by 11 pm. The executive chair car is priced at Rs 3,240, which includes catering, while the chair car is priced at Rs 1,760.

With the exception of Tuesdays, the Madurai-Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat Express (20671/20672) train service will run six days a week. Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, and Krishnarajapuram are the places where it stops. The train is scheduled to depart from Madurai Junction at 5.15 am and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 1 pm, as per the Southern Railways schedule. The Vande Bharat express will depart Bengaluru Cantonment at 1:30 pm and reach Madurai by 9:45 pm on its way back. The fare for an executive chair car is Rs 2,865, which includes catering, while a chair car costs Rs 1,575.

Out of all the railway zones in India, Southern Railways has the most Vande Bharat Express trains running—six of them are currently in service.