INDIA

PM Modi to flag off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train today in West Bengal; Check route, stoppages, timings, fares and other details

India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train will be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on the Howrah–Guwahati route, offering overnight semi-high-speed travel with modern amenities, affordable fares, and improved connectivity between eastern India and the Northeast.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 08:28 AM IST

India is set to mark a major milestone in railway modernisation with the launch of its first-ever Vande Bharat sleeper train, designed specifically for long-distance overnight journeys. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural service connecting Howrah in West Bengal with Guwahati (Kamakhya) in Assam during his visit to the two states on January 17 and 18.

According to an official statement, the prime minister will arrive in Malda, West Bengal, around 12.45 pm on Saturday and formally inaugurate the new train at Malda Town railway station. The service aims to significantly improve overnight connectivity between eastern India and the Northeast.

Designed for Overnight Comfort

Unlike the existing Vande Bharat trains that operate with chair cars for daytime travel, the sleeper variant has been purpose-built for night journeys. The fully air-conditioned train features well-cushioned berths, reduced cabin noise, and lighting tailored for overnight travel, offering passengers a more restful experience during long hauls.

Indian Railways has positioned the sleeper Vande Bharat as a faster, more comfortable alternative to conventional long-distance trains, while remaining more affordable than air travel.

Route and Regional Benefits

The Howrah–Guwahati route will benefit several districts across West Bengal and Assam. In Assam, the train will serve Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon, while in West Bengal it will halt at key districts including Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Maldah, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah. Officials say the service will strengthen economic, cultural and social links between the regions.

Coaches, Capacity and Fares

Each Vande Bharat sleeper train will comprise 16 coaches, accommodating a total of 823 passengers. The rake includes 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches, and one AC first-class coach.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has indicated that fares have been structured with affordability in mind. The estimated fare is around Rs 2,300 for AC three-tier, Rs 3,000 for AC two-tier and Rs 3,600 for first class, inclusive of meals. By comparison, airfare between Guwahati and Howrah often ranges from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000.

Advanced Features and Safety Systems

The new sleeper trains are equipped with modern amenities such as advanced suspension systems, automatic doors, upgraded toilets, CCTV surveillance, digital passenger information displays, and fire detection and safety monitoring systems. Energy-efficient technologies have also been incorporated to reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

Railway officials confirmed that testing and certification have been completed, and commercial services are expected to commence within days, making this a significant step forward for India’s semi-high-speed rail network.

