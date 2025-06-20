The Gorakhpur to Patna Vande Bharat Express will run via Bettiah, departing Gorakhpur at around 5:40 AM to reach Patna at 12:45 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday set out to flag off the Vande Bharat Express for the Gorakhpur-Patliputra route virtually, said the Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar. The new Vande Bharat Express will significantly reduce the travel time between Gorakhpur and Patna to just 5 hours. The new train will connect Gorakhpur to Patliputra via Bettiah, Muzaffarpur and Narkatiaganj.

The Gorakhpur-Patna Vande Bharat Express with eight coaches will connect Patna Junction, which is 13 km away from Patliputra Junction. The train is expected to cover a distance of 396 km in less than five hours. The train is expected to make its halt at major stations including Narkatiaganj Junction, Bettiah, Bapudham Motihari, Muzaffarpur Junction, Hajipur Junction, and Patliputra stations. It is scheduled to run six days a week, unlike the train number 18630 Gorakhpur Ranchi Express—the only direct train that operates on Saturdays only.

Gorakhpur-Patna Vande Bharat Express full schedule

The Gorakhpur to Patna Vande Bharat Express will run via Bettiah, departing Gorakhpur at around 5:40 AM to reach Patna at 12:45 PM. It will likely make a stop at Muzaffarpur at 10:00 am. On its return journey, the train will depart Patliputra at 3:30 PM and reach Gorakhpur at 10:30 PM, expectedly making a stop at Muzzarpur. However, the precise timings are still awaited.



Gorakhpur-Patna Vande Bharat Express ticket price

The train will consist of two types of seating arrangements, including AC Chair Car and Executive AC Chair Car. The travel fare between Gorakhpur to Patna on an AC Chair Car will likely cost around Rs 1400- Rs 1600. For Executive AC Chair Car, the fare is expected to be Rs 1900- Rs 2200, according to ETNow.



Gorakpur-Patna Vande Bharat Express is the second Vande Bharat Express launched for Gorakhpur. Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), these semi-high-speed trains have revolutionised the rail journey in the country, reducing the travel time between two distances and enhancing connectivity. Meanwhile, railway officials have inspected Gorakhpur Junction and reviewed station facilities and redevelopment plans under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The Rs 500-crore project has an objective of upgrading the station with modern amenities.