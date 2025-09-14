PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express, Vande Bharat train in this Indian state on Sept 15; check details
Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for Vicky Jain after his hospitalisation: 'No matter how heavy the moment gets...'
Sharad Navratri 2025: Key differences between Chaitra, Sharad Navratri explained
BIG trouble for sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar as missing truck driver found at her Pune-based home, here's what happened
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya scripts history, becomes first Indian to achieve incredible feat vs Pakistan
Who is Sabita Bhandari? Senior advocate appointed Nepal’s first woman attorney general
IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur creates history against Australia; joins Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami in elite list
ED summons actress Urvashi Rautela, ex-MP Mimi Chakraborty in illegal betting app case
Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'
UK PM Keir Starmer issues BIG statement after massive London protests: 'Britain built on...'
INDIA
Amrit Bharat Express will cater to long-distance passengers travelling to North India. The Vande Bharat Express will boost faster regional connectivity. Check details below.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two new trains for Bihar's Saharsa district on Monday, September 15, giving a major boost to rail connectivity in the region. The inauguration will be done virtually from Purnia through video conferencing.
According to Samastipur Division DRM Jyoti Prakash Mishra, Saharsa will get the Amrit Bharat Express, which will run directly to Amritsar.
The Vande Bharat Express, which will start from Forbesganj and travel via Saharsa, will terminate at Danapur. "Tomorrow, Saharsa will get its direct Amrit Bharat Express to Amritsar and the Vande Bharat Express passing through here. Both trains will be flagged off by the Prime Minister,” Mishra told reporters during an inspection of Saharsa Junction on Sunday.
The introduction of the two new trains is seen as a significant step for the people of Kosi and Mithila regions, who have long demanded better connectivity to major cities. While the Amrit Bharat Express will cater to long-distance passengers travelling to North India, the Vande Bharat Express will boost faster regional connectivity between eastern and central Bihar.
READ | This Indian company earned Rs 40788 crore in just 5 days, not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Infosys, TCS
The DRM added that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a new building for Saharsa Junction is being constructed at a cost of Rs 44 crore. However, the inauguration of the new building has been deferred as several works remain incomplete.
"The station building inauguration will not be held tomorrow as certain works like installation of air-conditioners in the offices and VIP waiting room, lifts, and escalators are still pending. The contractor has been instructed to finish the remaining work within the next three to four days," Mishra said. Once completed, the new building is expected to provide modern facilities and improved passenger amenities to rail users.