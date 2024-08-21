Twitter
PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today

In Warsaw, Prime Minister Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome and engage in talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 07:07 AM IST

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant three-day visit to Poland and Ukraine starting Wednesday. During a media briefing in New Delhi on Monday, Tanmay Lal, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasized the importance of this visit, as it marks the first time in 45 years that an Indian Prime Minister will visit Poland. The visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Poland.

In Warsaw, Prime Minister Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome and engage in talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. He will also meet with President Andrzej Duda. During his visit, Mr. Modi will interact with members of the Indian community, business leaders, and prominent Indologists in Warsaw. He is also scheduled to visit memorials that honor Poland's historical connections with Jamnagar and Kolhapur.

Secretary Lal further highlighted that Prime Minister Modi will officially visit Ukraine on August 23, at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This visit is historic, as it will be the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in over 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. The visit will build on recent high-level discussions between the two leaders.

Responding to a media query about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Mr. Lal reiterated India's consistent stance that diplomacy and dialogue are essential for resolving the conflict and achieving lasting peace. He emphasized that a sustainable peace can only be reached through negotiations that are acceptable to both sides. India, he noted, remains engaged with all stakeholders and is willing to offer any support necessary to help find peaceful solutions to this complex issue. Prime Minister Modi has had discussions with the leaders of both Russia and Ukraine, reinforcing India's commitment to facilitating dialogue.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
