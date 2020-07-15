'Mantra to be relevant is to skill, reskill & upskill': PM Modi delivers video address on World Youth Skills Day

The day marks the 5th anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently delivering a video address on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day.

The day marks the 5th anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission. A Digital Conclave is being organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to mark the occasion.

“People ask me that in these times when businesses & markets are changing so fast how to stay relevant. This question is even more important during this #COVID19 pandemic. Mantra to be relevant is to skill, reskill & upskill: Prime Minister Modi's address on World Youth Skills Day,“

“Skill is something which we gift to ourselves, which grows with experience. Skill is timeless, it keeps getting better with time. Skill is unique, it makes you different from others,“ he added.

He further said that the nature of the jobs has changed during the pandemic, and the youth will have to adapt to the changing environment.

“I extend my best wishes to youngsters on World Youth Skill Day today. During this time of #CoronaPandemic, along with work culture, the nature of job has also changed&the ever-changing new technology has also been affected, but youth is gaining new skills in the changing times,“ Modi said.

Modi emphasised that there is a clear distinction between knowlege and skill. “Some people always create confusion between knowledge & skill. I say to them that you can read in books & watch on internet how to ride a cycle, this is knowledge but it doesn't guarantee you will be able to ride a cycle. To actually ride a cycle, you need skill,“ Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that hundreds of skill development centres are being established across the country., adding that more than 5 crore people have undergone skill development in these centres.

“For this, hundreds of Prime Minister Skill Development Centers were opened across the country. The number of ITIs was increased, millions of new seats were added to it. During this, skill development of more than 5 crore people has been done. And this campaign is going on.“

“In today's rapidly changing world, millions of skilled people are needed in many sectors. There is a huge potential especially in health services,“ he added.

Modi further stated that a portal for skill mapping has been developed for mapping skilled workers. “A portal of skill mapping of workers has also been started in the country four-five days ago. This portal will play an important role in mapping skilled people, skilled workers. With this, the employers will be able to reach the skilled map workers in one click,“

The Modi government had launched the Skill India initiative to "empower the youth of the country with skill sets which make them more employable and more productive in their work environment." Skill India offers courses across several sectors which are aligned to the standards recognised by both, the industry and the government under the National Skill Qualification Framework.

The courses help a person focus on the practical delivery of work and help him enhance his technical expertise so that he is ready for day one of his job and companies don’t have to invest into training him for his job profile.

A UN recognised event, World Youth Skills Day (WYSD) is marked on July 15 every year. The aim of WYSD is to recognize the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship, and to highlight the crucial role of skilled youth in addressing current and future global challenges, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

World Youth Skills Day 2020 will take place in a challenging context due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown measures have led to the worldwide closure of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, threatening the continuity of skills development, the UNESCO said.

UNESCO currently estimates that nearly 70% of the world’s learners are affected by school closures across education levels.