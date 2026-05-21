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PM Modi to chair ministers' meeting today: Cabinet reshuffle on cards? Key agenda

Speculations are rife that PM Modi may announce a cabinet reshuffle in the meeting scheduled with Union ministers today at 5 pm in Delhi. Check likely agenda here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 21, 2026, 09:19 AM IST

PM Modi to chair ministers' meeting today: Cabinet reshuffle on cards? Key agenda
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will chair a meeting with Union ministers, likely to review the functioning and performance of the various ministers,  official sources told PTI.  The meeting comes soon after PM lands in Delhi from Rome,  following a five-country official tour. 

The meeting of the Council of Ministers will be held today at 5 pm at the Sewa Teerth in Delhi, bringing together key cabinet members to review governance and policy execution. This will be the first meeting of the Council of Ministers this year, which will be attended by all cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge and other ministers of state.

PM Modi cabinet meeting today: Agenda & Cabinet Reshuffle speculation

As per PTI reports, the Cabinet reshuffle is likely to be the top agenda, along with a review of the functioning of ministries. The key decisions will be taken, and outcomes will be discussed, while prioritising and making adjustments for the coming months on the table.

Also, government schemes and programmes will be reviewed for maximum impact, and focus on implementation strategies will be emphasised to ensure success. The plans for reforms across sectors for the benefit of common people will be a priority.

Sectors in Focus are energy, agriculture, fertilisers, aviation, shipping, and logistics, likely to be discussed amid the West Asia conflict. 

PM will be outlining directions to ministries on handling disruptions, with the Middle East crisis & Iran war to be factored in. 

Discussion will be held on economic effects, triggering energy prices, and trade flows. Also, the necessary steps are expected to minimise inconvenience to citizens. 

PM Modi's appeal to citizens amid the crisis

The Cabinet meeting also follows the BJP's victories in the West Bengal and Assam Assembly polls, and the NDA's return to power in Puducherry. It also builds on PM Modi's "Reform Express" vision for the next 10 years, aimed at delivering systemic transformation for the benefit of common citizens. 

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had appealed to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives. He urged people to use public transport, opt for carpooling, prefer railways for transportation of goods, and increase the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. Recently, the petrol and diesel prices were raised across the country on Tuesday. In Delhi, petrol prices increased by 87 paise to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices rose by 91 paise to Rs 91.58 per litre. Similar hikes were witnessed in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

(Wth inputs from agencies)

 

 

 

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