PM Modi to chair meeting with CM of all states on Monday over COVID vaccine rollout

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive is expected to start from the next week. In view of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting via video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of all the states on Monday at 4pm.

It is expected that the Prime Minister will discuss in details the plans over the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines with the Chief Ministers. "At 4pm on January 11, PM Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states via video conferencing. They will discuss the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination rollout," the PMO said on its official Twitter handle.

The development comes on a day when the second COVID-19 vaccination dry run is being carried out across the country.

Earlier, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 3 had granted restricted emergency use authorisation to the Serum Institute of India (SII)'s 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' vaccine.

Covishield is over 70 per cent effective, while Covaxin is currently in the Phase 3 trials but is "safe and provides a robust immune response", the drug regulator had said last week.

While the full efficacy of Covaxin is yet to be determined, it was given go-ahead by the DCGI citing 'public interest'. Covaxin is an indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on January 8 said the government is ensuring every detail of the vaccination programme is conveyed to the people - from the national level to the grassroots level. He also said the vaccines could be made available to the countrymen in the next few days.

The government, in the first phase of vaccination, is aiming to inoculate 30 crore people from the priority groups like frontline health workers, elderly people and those with comorbidities. However, the first to be inoculated will be frontline workers and healthcare professionals.