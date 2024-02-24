Twitter
India

PM Modi to begin 2-day visit to Gujarat today; gift projects worth more than Rs 52,250 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from February 24th to 25th.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 01:58 PM IST

Image Source: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from February 24th to 25th."On February 25, at around 7:45 am, Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan at Beyt Dwarka temple. This will be followed by visit to the Sudarshan Setu at around 8:25 am. He will thereafter visit Dwarkadhish Temple at around 9:30 am," as per a release from the Prime Minister's office.

At around 1 pm, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 4150 crore in Dwarka.
"Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, Prime Minister will visit AIIMS Rajkot. At around 4:30 PM, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 48,100 crore at Race Course Ground, Rajkot," the release said.

At a public function in Dwarka, Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, Sudarshan Setu connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka island built at a cost of around Rs. 980 crores. It is the longest Cable-stayed bridge in the country of around 2.32 Km.
"The Prime Minister will dedicate pipeline project at Vadinar involving replacement of existing offshore lines, abandoning existing Pipeline End Manifold (PLEM), and relocating the entire system (pipelines, the PLEMs and the interconnecting loop line) at a nearby new location. Prime Minister will dedicate Rajkot-Okha, Rajkot-Jetalsar-Somnath and Jetalsar-Wansjaliya Rail Electrification projects to the nation," the release stated.

Prime Minister will lay foundation stone of widening of Dhoraji-Jamkandorna-Kalavad section of NH-927D; Regional Science Center at Jamnagar; Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system installation at Sikka Thermal Power Station, Jamnagar among others
"At the public function in Rajkot, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 48,100 crore, encompassing important sectors like health, road, rail, energy, petroleum & natural gas, tourism among others," as per the release.

 In a significant step towards strengthening tertiary health care in the country, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh).

"The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation more than 200 Health Care Infrastructure Projects worth more than Rs. 11,500 crore across 23 States /UTs," as per the release.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the Medical College of JIPMER at Karaikal, Puducherry and 300 bedded Satellite Centre of Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Educational Research (PGIMER) in Sangrur, Punjab, among others.
In addition to these, under the National Health Mission and Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Prime Minister will also inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 115 projects.

"Prime Minister will also inaugurate the National Institute of Naturopathy named 'Nisarg Gram' at Pune. It comprises Naturopathy Medical College along with 250 bedded hospital with Multi-disciplinary Research and Extension Centre. Further, he will also inaugurate the Regional Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy at Jhajjar, Haryana. It will have apex level Yoga and Naturopathy Research facilities," the release stated.

During the event, Prime Minister will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation 21 projects of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), worth around Rs. 2280 crores.
In a step to boost production of renewable energy in the region, Prime Minister will lay foundation stone of various renewable energy projects including 300 MW Bhuj-II Solar power project; Grid Connected 600 MW Solar PV Power project; Khavda Solar Power Project; 200 MW Dayapur-II Wind Energy Project among others.

"Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the New Mundra- Panipat pipeline project worth over Rs. 9000 crore," the release stated.

Strengthening the road and rail infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister will dedicate doubling of Surendranagar- Rajkot Rail line; four laning of Bhavnagar- Talaja (Package-I) of old NH-8E; Pipli-Bhavnagar (Package-I) of NH-751. He will also lay the foundation stone of six laning with paved shoulder of Samakhiyali to Santalpur section of NH-27, among others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

