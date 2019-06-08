PM Modi to be given Maldives highest award accorded to foreign dignitaries

The Maldives will be conferring PM Modi with its highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries-- The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen ( Order of Nishanizzuddeen) the Maldivian President house has announced.

The statement from Maldives President house said that he is being conferred with the award, "in recognition of the many services he has performed to cement the longstanding, amicable ties between our two countries" and for the "magnanimous assistance that the Indian government has continued to provide the Maldives under Prime Minister Modi’s stewardship."

He will be conferred with the award at an event today evening at Maldivian President's office.

“Order of Nishan Izzuddeen” in the past has been conferred by Maldives to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, former President of South Korea, Chun Doo Hwan, former Secretary General of the Commonwealth Shridath Surendranath Ramphal, and Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, PM Modi was conferred with Russia and UAE's highest civilian award. While Russia conferred PM with it "Order of St Andrew the Apostle", UAE conferred with him with the Zayed Medal.

In the past PM Modi has been conferred with the highest civilian award of Saudi Arabia the King Abdulaziz Sash( 2016), Afghanistan's highest civilian honour, the Amir Amanullah Khan Award (2016), Grand Collar of the State of Palestine which is is the Highest order given to foreign dignitaries (2018), UN's highest environmental honour -- Champions of the Earth award (2018) & 2018 Seoul Peace Prize.