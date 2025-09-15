PM Modi to attend G7 Summit: How India-France ties matter amid hostilities in Strait of Hormuz

At a crucial juncture, wherein global insecurities have arisen many areas and maritime being one of them, India is strongly looking to strengthen its security system, particularly, underwater combat capability. To move forward in this direction, India and France are set to deepen overall defence ties during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the European country beginning Saturday.

At a crucial juncture, wherein global insecurities have arisen many areas and maritime being one of them, India is strongly looking to strengthen its security system, particularly, underwater combat capability. To move forward in this direction, India and France are set to deepen overall defence ties during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the European country beginning Saturday.

India-France military partnership is growing in the backdrop of the US-Israel-Iran war and other uncertainties globally. As a key supplier of military hardware to India, the two countries are expecting crucial military procurement projects, including India’s keenness in obtaining more submarines and fighter jets.

India’s naval strategy

According to PTI, both allies are expected to speed up negotiations for Indian Navy’s plan to procure three more Scorpene submarines which will be jointly constructed by state-run Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) and French defence major Naval Group.

Despite the nearly Rs 36,000 crore deal cleared by the defence ministry more than two years ago, delays continue to exist in moving negotiations forward and to finalise various technical and commercial aspects of the project.

The meeting between PM Modi and French President Emmanual Macron is crucial amid rising clashes in the maritime domain including the developments in the Gulf of Oman has reinforced the need to the Indian Navy to expand its underwater capabilities, said a military expert.

PM Modi to attend G7 Summit

Highlighting the deepening strategic alignment, diplomatic sources confirmed on Thursday that the upcoming G7 Summit will feature a dedicated meeting on West Asia.

Addressing concerns regarding regional volatility, the sources stressed the importance of maritime security, stating, “Emphasis on free navigation; we are not part of the war, but it has an impact on all of us.”

On the invitation extended to India for the G7 Summit, French diplomatic sources remarked, "India is a top priority for us; we have a special relationship. India has joined all the G7 tracks."