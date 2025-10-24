FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for iPhone users: Apple iPhone 16 Plus available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here

PM Modi to attend 22nd ASEAN-India Summit virtually, no bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, here's all you need to know

Hyderabad-Bengaluru private bus catches fire after bike collision, at least 15 passengers feared dead

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi set to kickstart poll campaign from Samastipur today

Piyush Goyal issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal: 'Continue to engage with...'

No Modi-Trump meeting soon as PM to virtually attend ASEAN summit in Malaysia

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Pakistan's 'Islamic Army' in Bangladesh

Putin issues BIG warning after Trump slaps oil sanctions: 'Response would be...'

Railways sets up multi-level war rooms to manage passenger rush, says Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; check details

Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal centuries power India to semi-finals; New Zealand eliminated

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for iPhone users: Apple iPhone 16 Plus available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here

Good news for iPhone users: Apple iPhone 16 Plus available at lowest price

PM Modi to attend 22nd ASEAN-India Summit virtually, no bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, here's all you need to know

PM Modi to attend 22nd ASEAN-India Summit virtually, no bilateral talks with...

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi set to kickstart poll campaign from Samastipur today

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to kickstart poll campaign today

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi to attend 22nd ASEAN-India Summit virtually, no bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, here's all you need to know

The summit, hosted by Malaysia, will review the progress of ASEAN-India relations and discuss new initiatives to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Read here to know more about this summit.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 07:12 AM IST

PM Modi to attend 22nd ASEAN-India Summit virtually, no bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit scheduled to held on October 26, following an invitation from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

The summit, hosted by Malaysia, will review the progress of ASEAN-India relations and discuss new initiatives to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

What did MAE said?

The MEA said that strengthening relations with ASEAN remains a key pillar of India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ASEAN leaders will jointly review the progress in ASEAN-India relations and discuss initiatives for strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the statement read.

The following day, on October 27, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Prime Minister at the 20th East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur. The East Asian summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on challenges to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and exchange views on regional and international developments.

PM Modi's conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi shared details of his conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. In a post on X, he said, "Had a warm conversation with my dear friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia. Congratulated him on Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship and conveyed best wishes for the success of upcoming Summits."

He added, "Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Confirming this, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday said that PM Modi would not be travelling to Kuala Lumpur for the 47th ASEAN Summit, but would attend it virtually.

"We touched on the organization of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur at the end of this month. He informed me that he will attend virtually due to the ongoing Deepavali celebrations in India at that time," Ibrahim said.

He added, "I respect his decision and extended my greetings for a happy Deepavali to him and the entire people of India."Detailing his recent conversation with a colleague of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ibrahim highlighted efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries."

Last night, I received a phone call from a colleague of the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi, to discuss efforts to strengthen Malaysia-India bilateral relations to a more strategic and comprehensive level. India remains an important partner for Malaysia in the fields of trade and investment, in addition to close cooperation in the sectors of technology, education, and regional security," Anwar said.

He concluded by reaffirming Malaysia's commitment to bilateral and regional cooperation. "Malaysia will remain committed to strengthening Malaysia-India relations and further enhancing ASEAN-India cooperation towards a more peaceful and prosperous region," he said.

 US President Donald Trump to visit Malaysia, South Korea and Japan

Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced his upcoming diplomatic trip to Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan, highlighting a significant meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.Trump also revealed that he cancelled a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing a lack of progress in diplomatic efforts.

"It didn't feel right to me," Trump said, adding that he didn't want a "wasted meeting." Speaking about his trip, Trump said, "Next week, we'll be going to Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan. In South Korea, I'll be meeting with President Xi of China. We'll have a pretty long meeting scheduled. We can work out a lot of our questions and our doubts and our tremendous assets together... We cancelled the meeting with President Putin. It didn't feel right to me. It didn't feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get, so I cancelled it..."

The cancellation of the Putin summit follows Russia's rejection of Trump's proposed ceasefire plan in Ukraine.

Trump is optimistic about his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, hoping to leverage their discussion to end the Russia-Ukraine war. He plans to discuss energy and oil with Xi, aiming to pressure Russia into negotiating a peace agreement.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs AUS: Yashasvi Jaiswal to replace Rohit Sharma in Adelaide ODI? Gautam Gambhir's bold move in nets sparks buzz
IND vs AUS: Yashasvi Jaiswal to replace Rohit Sharma in Adelaide ODI? Gautam Gam
600 employees of this tech giant lose jobs, internal memo explains why, not Amazon, Google, Microsoft, it is...
600 employees of this tech giant lose jobs, internal memo explains why, not Amaz
What is the cloud seeding plan? Can artificial rain reduce Delhi-NCR pollution? Here's all you need to know
What is the cloud seeding plan? Can artificial rain reduce Delhi-NCR pollution?
Centre proposes new rules to combat deepfakes, AI-generated content; draft amendments mandate...
Centre proposes new rules to combat deepfakes, AI-generated content; draft amend
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela to become parents again, 2 years after welcoming Klin Kaara; watch their baby shower video
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela to become parents again
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE