PM Modi to announce 'ABHA' Unique Health Accounts on Republic Day - Know details

As reported by several news outlets, PM Narendra Modi will encourage people to create the Aarogya Bharat Health Accounts in his Republic Day speech.

With this, the PM aims to boost participation under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) scheme. The ABDM scheme was launched by the government in August 2020 to develop an integrated digital health infrastructure in the country.

The ABDM scheme allows the patient to have full control over their data as he/she decides who he/she wants to share it with. Hence, the health data of all the beneficiaries remains secured.

The government is now planning to call the digital health accounts – ‘ABHA’, with the hope that the name will resonate more with the common man.

As part of the mission, every Indian will get a unique 14-digit health identification number that will help to build a digital health ecosystem. This ecosystem will include the personal health ID for every citizen, identifiers for doctors, health facilities and details about personal records.

According to several news outlets, the planning for ABHA is in its final stages and the PM will take final decision on the day of announcement.

The flagship health scheme is considered as the PM’s first step towards universal health coverage. It was initially rolled out in six states and union territories in 2020.

Notably, almost 15 crore health IDs had been successfully created till January 6 and over 15,000 health facilities are registered as part of the scheme. According to government data, over 2 lakh health record apps have been downloaded and around 7,000 doctors are registered.

The ABHA will remain a ‘voluntary’ programme and offer citizens a choice to create their digitised health cards using either an Aadhaar card, driving license or mobile number.