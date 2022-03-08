Search icon
PM Modi to address webinar on 'positive implementation of Union Budget 2022'

Webinar series is bringing experts from public & private sectors, academia, and industry, on a single platform, to ideate on implementation strategies

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 08, 2022, 06:33 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on the positive implementation of Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday. The Government of India is organising a series of webinars across various sectors to facilitate the efficient implementation of announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2022. 

According to Centre, the webinar series is bringing experts from the public and private sectors, academia, and industry, on a single platform, to ideate on implementation strategies across sectors.

