PM Modi to address UNGA on Friday, likely to raise terror issue, climate change

This is the second time he will address the world body since 2014.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 26, 2019, 10:57 AM IST

In what can be considered as the grande finale of PM Modi's week-long US visit, he will be addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Friday evening Indian standard time.

This is the second time he will address the world body since 2014. The last time he addressed UNGA was in 2014 in which he gave the idea of Yoga day, which has now become a major annual event celebrated across the world on 21st June.

Prime Minister is expected to strongly raise the issue of terror and also climate change. It has been a week of hectic engagement for him in the United States where he landed on Saturday.

His two city visit — Houston and New York — saw him reaching out to the diaspora, addressing climate change summit, meeting CEOs of major global companies and being awarded the Global Goalkeeper Award for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan which PM Modi dedicated "130 crore people of India and the collective endeavours of our nation to improve cleanliness."

He started the week with an address to UN climate change summit where he highlighted his government's climate action policies and called for a global movement to bring about change. He said, "We believe that an ounce of practice is worth more than a ton of preching."

Tuesday saw PM Modi inaugurating the Gandhi solar park above the UN building and addressing a lecture on the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the contemporary world.

He said, "Mahatma Gandhi never held positions of power. Yet, he motivates people around the world. Millions of people, several nations drew strength from his ideals and attained freedom."

The event saw the participation of Secretary-General of the UN António Guterres, President of South Korea Moon Jae-in, Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina, Jamaica's PM Andrew Holness and Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.

Prime Minister also reached out to small Island countries with the India pacific Island meet and the first India Caribbean summit.

He already has had bilateral meetings with more than 10 global leaders including US President Trump and Iran's President Rouhani on the sidelines of United Nations general assembly.

On Friday he will meet leaders from the neighbourhood including Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina.

