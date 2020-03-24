PM Modi to address the nation at 8 PM tonight on COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 8 PM on the situation of the coronavirus outbreak and the measures that the government is taking to combat the situation.

"Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of Covid-19," Modi tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Notably, the prime minister has been using social media regularly to inform the people about the efforts being taken as well as urge people not to panic. On Monday, he had asked people lockdown seriously after news reports emerged showing people on roads, defying lockdown orders.

During his last address, Modi had called for 'Janata Curfew' and asked people to express gratitude medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crews, delivery persons and media personnel, among others who are working hard during this situation and give five-minute applause at 5 PM by standing in their balconies.

However, some people came out in groups, and even formed crowds to applaud, totally defying the purpose of Janata Curfew.

So far, a total of 492 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 9 deaths.