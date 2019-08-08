PM Modi to address the nation at 8 pm today

Thursday's address is expected to be focused on the government's decision on Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday.

During his address, Modi is expected to put forth his views and explain the government's reason for stripping Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) of special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating the state into union territories.

It was announced on Twitter by Prime Minister's Office.

Modi's address comes a week before he is scheduled to make his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15. In last "address to the nation", the Prime Minister had announced on March 27 that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile (A-Sat) capability by shooting down a live satellite in space.

The Parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under the Constitution. A bill splitting the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladkah - was also passed by the Parliament.

The Lok Sabha approved the move on Tuesday while the Rajya Sabha had given its approval on Monday.