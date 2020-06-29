PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm on June 30

The country is currently facing the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic as well as Chinese aggression on the border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm on Tuesday, his office said on Monday.

There was, however, no announcement on what would be the topic of Prime Minister Modi's address.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

In his previous addresses to the nation past four months, Modi has spoken about the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic and steps taken by the government.

However, with the Chinese challenge along the Line of Actual Contol (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Prime Minister may also touch upon this issue.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a clash with Chinese troops on June 15-16.