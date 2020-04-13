PM Modi to address the nation at 10 am on April 14

Amid the ongoing crisis of coronavirus outbreak in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at am on Tuesday.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown over coronavirus, announced by Modi on March 24, expires on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," a tweet from the PMO's Twitter handle said.

This will be his third address to the nation in a month. Counting his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', this is the fourth address by the Prime Minister in the last four weeks.

He had also made an appeal through a video message for lighting off candles and diyas to pay tribute to coronavirus earlier this month.

This comes two days after the Prime Minister held a video conference with the chief ministers of all the states to discuss the COVID-19 crisis and strategise further steps. Most states have suggested extension of the lockdown till the end of the month.

Some states, including Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab and Goa, have already announced the extension of lockdown measures till April 30.

So far, 9,152 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India with a death toll of 308. Maharashtra is the most affected state with close to 2,000 cases and 149 deaths.