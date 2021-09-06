PM Modi to address SCO meet over terrorism concerns, Imran Khan to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be issuing a statement at the SCO meeting, which is scheduled to be conducted on September 16 and 17. Several media reports suggest that PM Modi will be expressing his concerns about terrorism during his speech, in the presence of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per reports, PM Modi will not be attending the SCO meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan physically, but will be addressing the meeting virtually. Though it is speculated that he will talk about India’s concerns about terrorism, he might name the Taliban in his address, keeping in mind the statements issued by India at UNSC and UN Human Rights Council regarding the Afghanistan crisis.

Apart from PM Modi, other attendees of the SCO meeting include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistani PM Imran Khan, Russian President Putin, and other leaders from central Asian countries. Tajikistan is chairing the SCO meeting, which is the grouping of eight countries- Russia, China, India, Pakistan, and four central Asian countries, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan.

There have been several SCO foreign, defence, and National security advisors meetings in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in the last two months. During this time, a separate SCO-Afghanistan contact group meeting will also be conducted in Tajikistan.

As per media reports, during the SCO meeting address, PM Modi is expected to talk about Pakistan’s position on the current disturbance in Afghanistan. The prime minister will also showcase the strong stance of India against terrorism.

SCO-Afghanistan contact group meeting will most likely be attended by Taliban co-founder and leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who has recently been announced as the leader of the new government of Afghanistan.

Last week, India conducted talks with Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the head of the Taliban’s political office in Doha. The meeting was conducted to discuss the safety, security, and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan.