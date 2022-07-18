Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

PM Modi to address NIIO seminar ‘Swavlamban’ at Delhi today

PM Modi will also unveil ‘SPRINT Challenges’, which are aimed at giving a boost to the usage of the indigenous technology in the Indian Navy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 05:57 AM IST

PM Modi to address NIIO seminar ‘Swavlamban’ at Delhi today
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) seminar ‘Swavlamban’ on July 18, 2022, at 4:30 PM at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.

A key pillar of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is attaining self-reliance in the Defence Sector, the Prime Minister’s Office informed today highlighting the details of the event. To further this endeavour, during the programme, Prime Minister will unveil ‘SPRINT Challenges’, which are aimed at giving a boost to the usage of the indigenous technology in the Indian Navy.

READ | Apple iPhone 11 Pro turned out to be a bulletproof vest for Ukrainian soldier, watch viral video

As a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, NIIO, in conjunction with the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), aims at inducting at least 75 new indigenous technologies/products into the Indian Navy. This collaborative project is named SPRINT (Supporting Pole-Vaulting in R&D through iDEX, NIIO and TDAC).

The seminar aims to engage Indian industry and academia towards achieving self-reliance in the Defence sector. The two-day Seminar (18-19 July) will provide a platform for leaders from Industry, Academia, Services and Government to come together on a common platform to ideate and come up with recommendations for the Defence Sector. Sessions dedicated to Innovation, Indigenisation, Armament and Aviation will be held.

The second day of the Seminar will witness outreach to the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the government’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Former Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva to be opposition's vice-presidential candidate
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.