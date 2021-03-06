PM Modi to address national DG conference in Kevadia today - full schedule here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kevadia today, to address the closing ceremony of the National Director-General (DG) conference on national security, being held at the Statue of Unity Tent city from March 3 to 6. Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Kevadia from Ahmedabad at 8.50 am by Air Force helicopter.

The PM will review the operational situation on the China and Pakistan fronts as well as the progress towards setting up tri-Service integrated commands and structures during the CCC, which is being held with all top commanders of the Army, Navy, and IAF at Kevadia in Gujarat from March 4 to 6.

The Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) is a premier brain-storming event of the Military Commanders from the three Services. The three-day event is already underway at Kevadia.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the conference and took note of the situation of Line of Actual Control (LAC) to Line of Control (LoC) till Maritime Boundry along with preparations and welfare. Speaking at the conference, Rajnath Singh dwelled on a wide spectrum of issues affecting the defence and security of the nation.

In a major change from the past, the scope of the conference this year has been expanded to make it a multi-layered, interactive, informal and informed event with the added participation of about 30 officers and soldiers of various ranks from the three Services.

The CCC was held in the national capital in the year 2014. Since then, it has been moved out to different venues across the country. In 2015, the conference was held onboard INS Vikramaditya and in 2017 at the Indian Military Academy at Dehradun. The last edition of CCC was held in 2018 over a period of two days at Air Force Station, Jodhpur.

This year's CCC, near Sardar Patel's statue of unity at Kevadia, comes at a time when the troop disengagement on both sides of the Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh with China has been completed.