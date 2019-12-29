PM Modi to address nation on Sunday in last 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on Sunday in the 60th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the last edition of the year. The programme will be aired today at 11 AM.

The radio address can be heard live on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan, and on the Narendra Modi app. Akashvani will also broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

"The final Mann Ki Baat of 2019 will be held tomorrow at 11 AM. Do join," the Prime Minister had tweeted yesterday.

The last edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired on November 24, when PM Modi had announced the launch of 'Fit India School Grading System' in schools. He had also urged the countrymen to speak in their mother tongues to keep the spirit of diversity in India alive. He had also taken note of the controversial Supreme Court judgement in the much-disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit and lauded the people of India for displaying maturity and patience after the landmark verdict.

In his first episode of "Mann Ki Baat" programme, after Lok Sabha elections, on June 30, Modi discussed various topics like water crisis and International Yoga Day. He had also urged people to inculcate a habit of reading books regularly. He had said that he felt "empty" without addressing countrymen on the last Sunday of every month.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it.