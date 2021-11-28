PM Modi to address nation in 83rd edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 83rd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, November 28, at 11 am. This will be the second last edition of the programme this year.

Mann Ki Baat is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of the AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

PM Modi had tweeted on Saturday, “Tune in at 11 am tomorrow #MannKiBaat.” The first episode of the radio programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on October 24, PM Modi had emphasized the implementation of the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan. The prime minister had also highlighted that India is one of the first countries in the world which is preparing digital records of land in its villages with the help of drones.

It is likely that PM Modi will be addressing the current COVID-19 situation and travel restrictions in today’s episode of Mann Ki Baat, in view of the rising precautions and the global spread of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

PM Modi had also chaired a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation and vaccination with top government officials. After the meeting, the PMO, in a statement, said, “PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk’. PM also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.”

(With agency inputs)