PM Modi address Highlights: 100 crore vaccinations reflect "image of new India"

This comes a day after the country achieved the historic feat of administering 100 crore vaccine doses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation today (October 22). This comes a day after the country achieved the historic feat of administering 100 crore vaccine doses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the highlights:

* Masks are still very important.

* We have to be careful, the battle against Covid-19 is still alive.

* I appeal to all Indians to buy India-made products for festivals.

* Wherever we see there is only optimism now....earlier there were only chants about made in this country, that country, but today everyone is talking about 'Made in India': PM Modi during address to the nation on 100 crore vaccination feat.

* Experts in India and abroad are very positive about India's economy. Today, not only record investment is coming to Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth: PM Modi.

* We should be proud of the fact that India's entire vaccination program has been 'science-driven and science-based. It's based on scientific methods, entirely: PM Modi on India achieving 100-crore vaccination mark.

*We ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow our vaccination program and everyone is treated equally: PM Modi on India achieving 100-crore vaccination mark.

*India's vaccine campaign is a living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas': PM Modi addresses the nation on 100 crore vaccination feat.

*There were apprehensions over our vaccination program. It was also being said about India that how will discipline work here: PM Modi on India achieving 100-crore vaccination mark.

*100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number... It's a new chapter in history, a testament that India can achieve a tough aim successfully. It shows that country works hard for the fulfilment of its goals: PM Modi on India achieving 100-crore vaccination mark.

*On 21st October, India accomplished the target of 1 billion COVID19 vaccinations. This achievement belongs to every individual in the country. I congratulate every citizen for this feat: PM Modi during an address to the nation.

PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 22, 2021

On Thursday, PM Modi recognized the efforts of the healthcare workers today and expressed his gratitude towards doctors and nurses as India crossed the milestone of administering 100 crore vaccine doses to the public to beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi took to social media to laud the remarkable effort made by the doctors, nurses, and the citizens of India that made achieving this milestone possible for the nation. He also talked about how achieving this milestone is a “triumph of Indian science.”

Through his official Twitter handle, PM Modi said, “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise, and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses, and all those who worked to achieve this feat."