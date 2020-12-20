PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of AMU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday and also release a postal stamp during the event, the Prime Minister`s Office said in a statement on Sunday.

The Prime Minister will participate in the event at 11 a.m. via video conferencing. He will later release a postal stamp during the event in which Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifudin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present.

AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Syed Ahmad Khan.

The university has a campus spread over 467.6 hectares of land in the city of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. It also has three off-campus centres in Malappuram (Kerala), Murshidabad-Jangipur (West Bengal) and Kishanganj (Bihar).