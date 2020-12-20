PM Modi to address centenary celebrations of AMU
The university has a campus spread over 467.6 hectares of land in the city of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday and also release a postal stamp during the event, the Prime Minister`s Office said in a statement on Sunday.
The Prime Minister will participate in the event at 11 a.m. via video conferencing. He will later release a postal stamp during the event in which Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifudin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present.
AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Syed Ahmad Khan.
The university has a campus spread over 467.6 hectares of land in the city of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. It also has three off-campus centres in Malappuram (Kerala), Murshidabad-Jangipur (West Bengal) and Kishanganj (Bihar).