PM Modi to address 61st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' at 6pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 61st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', the monthly radio programme on Republic day (January 26).

The program which usually starts at 11 am has been postponed to 6 pm due to the Republic day celebrations at Rajpath in the morning. It will be broadcasted in All India Radio, Doordarshan and Narendra Modi App.

In his last address to the nation through his monthly radio programme on December 29, he projected a hopeful message for the future, saying that the coming decade for India will not only be for the development of the youth but also for the development of a nation driven by the capability of the youth.

Talking about developments in the health sector, the Prime Minister said that he had recently got to know about the Bhairavganj Health Centre in the West Champaran district of Bihar. "At this health centre, thousands of people from neighbouring villages come for free health check-up," he said. Pointing out that this was neither a government programme nor a government initiative, he further lauded the youth for striving towards community welfare. "This was a step taken as part of an Alumni Meet organized by former students of the local KR High School. They named it 'Sankalp 95'" Modi elaborated.

He also stressed on the tasks people need to take up for the upliftment of the poor, and the need to buy indigenous products to support artists in the country.