PM Modi to address 5,000 participants from 30 nations at India Global Week 2020 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address on Day 1 of India Global Week 2020 on Thursday.

India Global Week 2020 is a three-day virtual conference themed ‘Be The Revival: India and a Better New World’. It will have 5000 global participants from 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions.

Other high profile speakers participating at the event include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor of GC Murmu will also address the virtual conference.

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru are also among the speakers.

Foreign speakers include UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, US Ambassador to India Ken Juster among others.

"It will also feature a never seen before performance “Atmanirbhar Bharat” by Madhu Nataraj and a special 100 birth anniversary concert in tribute to the sitar maestro Ravi Shankar by three of his most eminent students," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.