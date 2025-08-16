'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
PM Modi thanks Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for..., says, 'Earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, i.e., August 16, thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his wishes on the occasion of India's Independence Day, exppressing an earnest wish for the people of Ukraine and Kyiv’s war with Russia.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 07:05 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File photo credit: AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, i.e., August 16, thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his wishes on the occasion of India's Independence Day, exppressing an earnest wish for the people of Ukraine and Kyiv’s war with Russia.

"Thank you, President Zelenskyy, for your warm greetings. I deeply value the joint commitment to forging even closer ties between India and Ukraine. We earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and "prosperity,” Modi wrote in a post on X.

The Prime Minister's remarks come after Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended greetings on the occasion of India's Independence Day on August 15. “Congratulations to the people of India, President @rashtrapatibhvn, and Prime Minister @narendramodi on Independence Day! This week, we had a good, candid conversation with Prime Minister @narendramodi when I had an opportunity to personally convey my best wishes on this occasion,” Zelensky wrote on X.

The Ukrainian President highlighted that India and Ukraine share the experience of standing up for freedom and dignity. “Our nations share the experience of standing up for freedom and dignity, as well as the pursuit of peace and development. We hope that India will contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war, so that our freedom and sovereignty are truly secure. I am confident that the potential for mutually beneficial Ukraine–India cooperation lies ahead — in science, technology, trade, and culture. Wishing peace and "prosperity!” he wrote. 

ALSO READ | India's BIG statement on Trump-Putin Alaska summit, says, 'The way forward...'

ALSO READ | Donald Trump's BIG announcement after high-stakes Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin, says, 'If all works out well...'

India's response to the Alaska summit 

India on Saturday, i.e., August 16, reacted to the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, emphasising that the "way forward can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy." The remarks come as Trump and Putin held a high-stakes meeting in Alaska to arrive on a common ground for a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

Interestingly, Putin landed in the States for the first time in a decade and in Alaska for the first time. “India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable,” a statement of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

