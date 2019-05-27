PM Modi thanks BJP workers who 'ordered' him not to set foot in Varanasi for a month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi to thank the people who won him a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

This is his first visit to Varanasi after winning there for the second time, three days before swearing in as Prime Minister of the country for yet another term.

While addressing the BJP workers of Varanasi, the Prime Minister said, "All of you had ordered me 'You can't set foot in Varanasi for a month'. The nation might have elected me as the PM but for you, I am a worker. For me, your orders were the priority", referring to the trust he had on them to ensure him a victory without campaigning.

He also mentioned that he was very relaxed during the elections and the results, which, according to him, was rare for a candidate.

"I was so relaxed I went to Kedarnath", Modi said.

He added by saying that "the supporters in Kashi did not weigh the elections on the scales of win-loss" and that they considered this a festival of 'Lok shiksha', 'Lok sampark', 'Lok sangrah', and 'Lok samarpan'.

He was flanked by BJP chief Amit Shah.

"There must rarely be a campaign where the candidate didn't come to his constituency after filing a nomination until voting, trusting his voters," Shah said, "People saw that Varanasi's BJP workers asked him (PM) not to come."

"Modi ji trusted you, people of Varanasi and that trust was rightly placed. All of you are very fortunate that the workers of Kashi have received a representative like Modi ji," said BJP chief Amit Shah at the public address.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister was received at the airport by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik, following which he paid obeisance to the deity at the Kashi Vishwanath temple, as priests recited Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the sanctum sanctorum and blew conch shells.

In a video message ahead of the May 19 polling, Modi called himself a "Kashivasi" and termed the city his guiding spirit.

He said it was a matter of great satisfaction for him that he was in service of the city whose presiding deity is Lord Shiva.

In the first back-to-back majority for a single party in over three decades, the Modi-led BJP won 303 out of 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls, handing out a crushing defeat to the Congress and many other political opponents.