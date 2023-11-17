PM Modi terms deepfakes as one of 'biggest threats', cites his morphed Garba video

Prior to prime minister’s morphed Garba video, there has also been a series of deep fake videos on social media with morphed faces of actors Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif and Kajol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday says that deep fakes are one of the biggest threats the Indian system is facing currently. He further adds that deep fakes can cause chaos in society and urged the media to educate people about this growing concern.

At a Diwali Milan Programme at BJP’s headquarters, Modi addressed the journalists and said that both media and citizens need to show awareness when it comes to the exploitation of Artificial intelligence for deep fakes.

The Prime minister spoke about how deep fakes are challenging the integrity of electoral democracy, making it hard to differentiate between the real and fake.

At the event, PM Modi revealed that he had asked the ChatGpt team to flag deep fakes and put a warning when such videos surfaced online.

He also breaks silence on the deep fake video of him doing Garba. "I recently saw a video in which I was seen playing Garba. I have not done Garba since school," he said.

Prior to prime minister’s morphed Garba video, there has also been a series of deep fake videos on social media with morphed faces of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif.

Last week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have issued an advisory to social media platforms underlining the legal provisions, covering such deep fakes and the penalties their creation and circulation may attract.