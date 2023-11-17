PM Modi terms deepfakes as one of 'biggest threats', cites his morphed Garba video

Headlines

Rohit Sharma's daughter proudly dons Messi's Inter Miami jersey gifted by David Beckham, pic goes viral

Grab up the best deals on Stationery supplies

Decor your house with beautiful plants

Make an efficient space savings storage bags

Kay Kay Menon reveals how The Railway Men co-star Babil Khan differs from dad Irrfan: 'He has something...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit Sharma's daughter proudly dons Messi's Inter Miami jersey gifted by David Beckham, pic goes viral

Grab up the best deals on Stationery supplies

Decor your house with beautiful plants

8 sugar free Indian desserts to enjoy without any guilt

Superfoods that act as natural laxatives

Which bird lays the largest eggs?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Kay Kay Menon reveals how The Railway Men co-star Babil Khan differs from dad Irrfan: 'He has something...' | Exclusive

Tiger Nageswara Rao OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ravi Teja’s pan-India crime drama

India's first female superstar left husband to elope with co-star, demanded money to return, angry husband destroyed...

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi terms deepfakes as one of 'biggest threats', cites his morphed Garba video

Prior to prime minister’s morphed Garba video, there has also been a series of deep fake videos on social media with morphed faces of actors Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif and Kajol.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday says that deep fakes are one of the biggest threats the Indian system is facing currently. He further adds that deep fakes can cause chaos in society and urged the media to educate people about this growing concern.

At a Diwali Milan Programme at BJP’s headquarters, Modi addressed the journalists and said that both media and citizens need to show awareness when it comes to the exploitation of Artificial intelligence for deep fakes.

The Prime minister spoke about how deep fakes are challenging the integrity of electoral democracy, making it hard to differentiate between the real and fake.

At the event, PM Modi revealed that he had asked the ChatGpt team to flag deep fakes and put a warning when such videos surfaced online.

He also breaks silence on the deep fake video of him doing Garba. "I recently saw a video in which I was seen playing Garba. I have not done Garba since school," he said.

Prior to prime minister’s morphed Garba video, there has also been a series of deep fake videos on social media with morphed faces of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif.

Last week, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have issued an advisory to social media platforms underlining the legal provisions, covering such deep fakes and the penalties their creation and circulation may attract.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Best deals on wall mirror, get up to 68% off

NPCI new guideline: Your UPI IDs will be deactivated soon if you haven't done this; know all details here

World Cup 2023: Man orders 240 incense sticks on Swiggy to 'manifest' India's win

Tiger 3 actress Simran took notes from these real life politicians to play Pakistan PM in Salman Khan-starrer

What If season 2 trailer: OG Avengers Iron Man, Thor return, Red Hulk makes smashing debut; show ditches weekly release

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE