PM Modi termed COVID-19 third dose as ‘precaution dose’ and not booster dose? Know the difference between them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the night of December 25, and announced that the COVID-19 vaccination drive for a ‘precaution dose’ of the shot will be carried out across the nation soon for a select group of people.

The precaution dose of the COVID-19 shot will be administered to frontline workers, healthcare workers, and people over the age of 60 with comorbidities. As per the government, this will strengthen the confidence of people and reduce the panic surrounding the Omicron variant.

It has been noticed that PM Modi called the third COVID-19 shot the precaution dose and not the booster dose of the vaccine, as it has been termed across the world. This has sparked some confusion across people, who are questioning if the booster dose is different that the precaution dose.

As per News18 reports, a government source said that the idea is that the dose is being offered as a matter of abundant precaution as one view is that Indians already have hybrid immunity. It must be noted that the precaution dose of the vaccine will be administered after the second shot of the vaccine.

Clearing up the confusion regarding the name of the third dose of the vaccine, many doctors and experts have come forward with their opinions. Well-known expert Dr Naresh Trehan, while speaking to a news channel, said that no matter the name, the purpose of the third dose of the vaccine is the same.

This means that essentially, there is no difference between the booster dose and the precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The main idea of this dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is to strengthen the immunity of the person against the emerging variants of the virus.

The main decisions regarding the gap between the second dose and the booster dose and other key discussions will be conducted in the next few days. According to government sources, the gap required for the precaution dose is likely to be 9 to 12 months.

The third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to those who are working on the frontlines and need a boost to their immunity. Senior citizens who wish to get the precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have to get a comorbidity certificate made first.