PM Modi tells External Affairs Ministry to brief political parties on Afghanistan crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the Ministry of External Affairs to brief all floor leaders of the respective political parties on the developments taking place in the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday.

S Jaishankar on Twitter wrote, "In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM Narendra Modi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will be intimating further details."

Reportedly, the briefing will mostly focus on India's evacuation mission in Afghanistan and its assessment of the nation's situation.

This comes as India has been evacuating people from Afghanistan since last week, after the nation fell into the hands of the Taliban, which swept across the country this month and took control of all key towns and cities, including the capital Kabul. India has, as of August 23, evacuated 700 people, including Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, from the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan amid a deteriorating security situation in the war-torn nation.

The recent development in Afghanistan comes as the US started the withdrawal process of American troops, who have been there for 20 years, from the nation.

On Monday, India brought 146 Indian nationals on four different flights from Qatar's Doha, where they were brought after being evacuated from Kabul by NATO and American aircraft. India on Sunday brought 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers.