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PM Modi taunts Congress, says, 'Polls held using ballot paper, guess how many seats it won'

PM Narendra Modi takes dig at Congress after party fails to win single seat in 28 MLC elections in UP, Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka held on ballot papers, biggest setback in Karnataka.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 05:55 PM IST

PM Modi taunts Congress, says, 'Polls held using ballot paper, guess how many seats it won'
PM Modi takes dig at Congress
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Congress over the MLC elections across 28 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka, where ballot papers were used. "Guess how many seats Congress won?" he asked, pointing to the party's blank score.

The Congress failed to win a single seat in the biennial Legislative Council elections held via ballot papers on October 23, with counting held on October 27-28.

28 seats, 4 states, 0 wins for Congress

Trends in the counting for 28 Legislative Council elections spell a major setback for Congress, which did not manage a lead anywhere.

Out of 28 seats - 11 in Uttar Pradesh, 8 in Bihar, 5 in Maharashtra and 4 in Karnataka - Congress contested 12 seats and drew a blank. It did not contest in UP.

The biggest blow came in Karnataka, where the ruling party lost all four seats to the BJP-JD(S) alliance, including Bengaluru Teachers' seat held by sitting Congress MLC Puttanna. BJP retained three seats and JD(S) won one.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP won four seats - Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers', Lucknow Teachers', and Teachers' and Graduates' seats in Meerut - while Samajwadi Party won two seats in Varanasi and Agra-Aligarh.

In Bihar, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party opened its account by winning Darbhanga Teachers' constituency, previously held by former state Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha. RJD and BJP also won one seat each.

BJP slams Congress's EVM pitch

The results carry greater significance as the MLC elections were held on ballot papers and not EVMs. Congress has been demanding a return to ballot papers and alleging vote theft on EVMs.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "28 MLC elections happened on ballot papers, yet Congress under Rahul Gandhi won ZERO seats! With EVMs, people reject Rahul's anarchic politics and with ballot papers also people reject."

The outcome gives BJP fresh ammunition to counter Congress's anti-EVM campaign ahead of its 'Vote Bachao' rally.

In Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) won both seats it contested, while Congress contested three and lost all, including two it previously held

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