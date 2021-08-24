PM Modi talks to Russian President Putin over Afghanistan situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the situation in Afghanistan with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders had a phone conversation for about 45 minutes and discussed the current situation in the country after the Taliban occupation along with a number of bilateral issues.

"Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi also discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and regional issues with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Both the leaders also stressed on the importance of maintaining peace and security during this period.

According to the statement issued by the PMO, both the leaders agreed that the most important priority is the return of the people trapped in Afghanistan. They also discussed bilateral issues, including cooperation in the coronavirus vaccine, development cooperation with a focus on climate and energy, promoting trade and economic ties.

After this conversation, PM Modi tweeted, "Spoke to Chancellor Merkel this evening and discussed bilateral, multilateral and regional issues, including recent developments in Afghanistan. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership."

The Russian President has already shown a tough stance towards refugees from Afghanistan. He made a statement in the past that Russia does not want the infiltration of terrorists inside its country under the guise of refugees. However, he has assured to provide all possible help to Afghanistan in this difficult time.