PM Modi taking India-Bangladesh ties to higher level, says envoy

Bangladesh's envoy to India Muhammad Imran has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking "ties to a higher level" and that currently, New Delhi-Dhaka ties are passing through a "Shonali Adhyay" (Golden Era).

Speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, envoy Imran highlighted the close ties Bangladesh's Father of the Nation, 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the role played by the Indian leadership. He also talked about how Indian and Bangladeshi forces shed blood together for the country's war of liberation. On 15th August 1975, Rahman and his family were brutally assassinated by renegade members of the military.

Sidhant Sibal: Today is the death anniversary of Bangladesh's 'Father of the Nation'. If you could mention something about his role in the region and the wider world...

Muhammad Imran: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is our father of the nation and he inspired the whole country, the whole nation to struggle against all types of oppression. He was a leader who guided you towards independence but unfortunately, he was killed in 1975 on this day along with his family. We mourn his death and we pledge that the ideals he showed will be carried forward. Especially, his dream for a 'Sonar Bangla', we will take it forward and the new generation will implement it.

Sidhant: How were the ties between the Indian leadership and 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman?

Imran: He was taken first to London when he was coming back from Pakistani captivity but he decided to stop over in Delhi to pay his respects, to show the people of India how much we adore and recognize the support for our Independence. Two leaders at that time they became very close friends, they met three times-- In February, Bangabandhu came to Calcutta and Indira Gandhi went to Bangladesh in March 1972 and the relations at that time-- they were at a high point. Now his daughter is the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and our relations are becoming much better now that Prime Minister Modi is also taking very good initiatives to take relations to a higher level. We are passing through the 'Shonali Adhyay'.