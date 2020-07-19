PM Modi takes stock of flood situation in Assam, assures CM Sonowal support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his concern and solidarity with people affected by the floods, COVID19 and Baghjan Oil incident, and assured all support to the state.

"Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji took stock of the contemporary situation regarding #AssamFloods2020, #COVID19 and Baghjan Oil Well fire scenario over phone this morning. Expressing his concern & solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state," Chief Minister Sonowal tweeted.

Assam is currently reeling from a devastating flood with over 54 lakh people in 30 of the state's 33 districts affected. As many as 81 people have lost their lives due to the floods so far. Many people are stranded and rescue operations are underway.

The floods don't affect just human life but also the animals. An area of 85 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat has been submerged into water and this has led to a crisis on the survival of protected wild species.

So far, 96 animals have died and 132 animals have been rescued in Kaziranga National Park.

In the present situation, there is a huge crisis for animals. A variety of campaigns are being run for animals but the situation in Assam will take time to recover.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at several places. In Assam, 30 districts are reeling under flood and more than 54 lakh people are affected. NDRF teams are also continuously conducting rescue operations.

Meanwhile, Assam has recorded 22,981 cases, of which 10,503 have been reported from the Guwahati city alone. The total number of people who died due to COVID-19 stands at 53.

Moreover, a fire that broke out at the Oil India's gas well in Assam's Tinsukia district in May has damaged the gas well and is spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 54 days. The Assam government gaveRs 20 lakhs each as compensation to 11 affected families.