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PM Modi takes potshot at Opposition, says, 'Some people are happy when the nation faces trouble'

PM Modi said that while people across India were striving to make the country developed, certain political groups were unhappy with the progress and wanted to see the country in trouble.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 01:59 PM IST

PM Modi takes potshot at Opposition, says, 'Some people are happy when the nation faces trouble'
PM Modi (Image source: ANI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday charged the Opposition with spreading rumours and creating panic across the country amid the ongoing war in Iran. At an event in Banaskantha, Gujarat, he alleged that opposition leaders were using the situation to target the government instead of supporting the country during a tough time.

He said that while people across India were striving to make the country developed, certain political groups were unhappy with the progress and wanted to see the country in trouble.

PM Modi slams opposition

Pointing to the tensions in the Gulf, Modi alleged that the Opposition was spreading false claims about shortages of fertilisers and cooking gas to trigger panic among the public.

"When the nation as one is facing uncertainties emerging due to tensions in the Gulf, they spread rumours about shortages of fertilisers and gas. They wanted to do this only to defame Modi," he said while addressing a public meeting in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

He added that while every youth, woman and daughter in the country was contributing to the goal of a developed India, some people did not want the nation to move forward.

PM assures farmers on fertiliser prices

Addressing concerns over fertiliser prices, the Prime Minister assured farmers that his government had ensured they were not impacted by rising global prices.

Recalling his assurance to farmers, Modi said he had promised to stand with them during difficult times. "The tensions in the Gulf are still ongoing, but the government did not let the burden of increased fertiliser prices across the world fall on our farmers," he said.

He said agriculture is deeply rooted in Indian culture and highlighted how over the past 12 years, the government has worked to integrate science and technology into farming, animal husbandry and dairy.

Stressing scientific interventions in agriculture, Modi said the Soil Health Card scheme has helped farmers make informed decisions on fertiliser use. Earlier, farmers struggled to identify the type and quantity of fertiliser needed for their fields, but the scheme has addressed that challenge. He added that more than 26 crore Soil Health Cards have been issued across the country.

Govt pushes climate-ready seeds for farmers: Modi

The Prime Minister also spoke about efforts to help farmers adapt to changing weather by providing access to climate-resilient seeds. He said almost 3,000 new seed varieties have been made available to farmers in the last few years to help them cope with changing climate.

On animal husbandry and dairy, Modi said the sector is an important pillar of the rural economy, with women playing a crucial role in its growth. He said over the past decade, the government has worked to integrate science and technology into animal husbandry and dairy farming, stressing that improved breeds can help raise milk output.

During his visit to Banaskantha, PM Modi also held a roadshow and visited the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) cattle farm at Bhildi. The 127-acre facility is dedicated to the Kankrej cattle breed and aims to strengthen bovine breeding, genetic upgradation and advanced reproductive technologies. It is expected to accelerate breed improvement by 10–20 times.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore in Banaskantha. He released the 24th instalment under PM-KISAN, amounting to Rs 18,000 crore, according to the background information provided.

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