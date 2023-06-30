PM Modi takes metro to attend Delhi University's centenary celebrations, interacts with passengers | Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

In order to visit Delhi University on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rode the metro from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vishwa Vidyalaya Metro Station in the nation's capital. While travelling to the Delhi University centenary festivities, PM Modi can be spotted mingling with passengers on the Delhi Metro.

The PM is set to take part in Delhi University's centenary celebrations' valedictory ceremony.The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, earlier posted on Twitter, saying, "Looking forward to joining the University of Delhi's centenary celebrations at 11 AM tomorrow, 30th June. As a premier centre of learning, DU has been nurturing talent and fostering intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this milestone."

On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers. pic.twitter.com/G9pwsC0BQK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2023

During the event, the Prime Minister will officially lay the foundation for the Delhi University Computer Centre, the Faculty of Technology building, and the educational facility that will be constructed on the university's North Campus. On May 1, 1922, the University of Delhi was founded. With over 6 lakh students, 86 departments, 90 colleges, and significant growth over the past century, the university has made a significant contribution to the development of the country.

According to reports, the prime minister will also unveil a collection of coffee table books along with lay the groundwork for three new structures. The computer centre, academic block, and faculty of technology will all be housed in the three buildings. The new faculty of technology facility will be used by DU to begin offering its B Tech programme in the forthcoming academic session.

Some institutions have released a list of rules ahead of PM Modi's visit to Delhi University, including mandatory attendance for students and instructors, no black clothes, and a suspension of courses from 10 am to 12 pm. Vikas Gupta, the registrar at Delhi University, told PTI that participation in the event is not required. As not all students could attend, he stated, "We have told the institutions that we are performing a live stream of the event. The plans have been created by the colleges. We have not mandated attendance."

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)