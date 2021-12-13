PM Modi takes dip in holy Ganga ahead of Kashi Vishwanath Dham inauguration- WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Monday and decided to take a dip in the holy Ganga river ahead of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham inauguration ceremony in the city.

In the video uploaded by news agency ANI, PM Modi can be seen taking a dip and offering his prayers in the Ganga river, wearing a vermillion kurta, and holding a kalash. He will be heading to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project inauguration ceremony shortly.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi offers prayers, takes a holy dip in Ganga river in Varanasi



The PM is scheduled to visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple and inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project later today



Before this, PM Modi offered his prayers at the Kaal Bhairav mandir in Varanasi and was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath.

After this, PM Modi will be inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project in Varanasi, accompanied by the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of several BJP ruled states. They will also be witnessing the ‘Ganga Aarti’ being performed on ghats from a cruise boat today.

The Kashi Vishwanath corridor was constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores. The foundation stone of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project was laid down by PM Modi on March 8, 2019, and the inauguration ceremony today will last about 2-3 hours.

As quoted by ANI, the Varanasi DM said, “Prime Minister Modi will reach Kashi Vishwanath Dham from the ghat side, and then inaugurate the corridor. He will take a walk in the premises of the new corridor, and see the buildings erected.”

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is spread across 5 lakh square feet, with over 40 temples restored and beautified. 23 new buildings have also been constructed under the project to provide a wide range of facilities to the devotees who visit the holy corridor.

