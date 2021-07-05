PM Modi takes CoWIN platform global from today â€“ 9 things you should know
India is set to make another major contribution to the global COVID-19 fight by opening the CoWIN vaccination platform for adoption by other countries
Written By
Edited By
Chitresh Sehgal
Source
DNA webdesk
Around 50 countries across the world have shown interest in adopting the CoWIN platform. At the CoWIN global conclave today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address stakeholders from several countries as the government offers the opportunity to adopt its digital platform.
Among the countries that have shown willingness to adopt CoWIN are Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda. Health and technology experts from around the globe will be present at the event set to be inaugurated by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
The CoWIN global conclave is an effort to offer India's experience and expertise in the global COVID-19 vaccination drive.
Here are 9 important highlights of the portal as CoWIN goes global today.
- CoWIN stands for Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work.
- In India, CoWIN has been pivotal in helping millions register for the COVID-19 vaccine, book their slots, and download vaccination certificates.
- Introduced by the central government in January 2021, the platform manages India’s vaccination drive.
- CoWIN offers online access to the vaccination process, through website and mobile app, for both beneficiaries and official work.
- It allows vaccine takers to book a slot, as per a day and time of their liking.
- It has a simple registration process involving the submission of a one-time password through the beneficiary’s phone number.
- One user can book slots for up to four family members or beneficiaries.
- Beneficiaries can download their vaccine certificate from the CoWIN portal after taking their shots.
- For overseas travel, CoWIN offers the option to link the vaccination certificate to a user’s passport.