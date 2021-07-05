PM Modi takes CoWIN platform global from today â€“ 9 things you should know

Around 50 countries across the world have shown interest in adopting the CoWIN platform. At the CoWIN global conclave today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address stakeholders from several countries as the government offers the opportunity to adopt its digital platform.

Among the countries that have shown willingness to adopt CoWIN are Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda. Health and technology experts from around the globe will be present at the event set to be inaugurated by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

The CoWIN global conclave is an effort to offer India's experience and expertise in the global COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Here are 9 important highlights of the portal as CoWIN goes global today.