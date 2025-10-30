FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi slams RJD-Congress governance: 'Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan and Corruption'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took jabs at the ‘misgovernance’ of the Opposition party during the election rally in Muzaffarpur. He described the rule of Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress party in Bihar, in five words, stating "Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan and Corruption. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 01:03 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took jabs at the ‘misgovernance’ of the Opposition party during the election rally in Muzaffarpur. He described the rule of Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress party in Bihar, in five words, stating "Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan and Corruption. 

PM Modi at rally in Muzaffarpur

"Explaining the meaning, the Prime Minister said the word "katta" refers to a place where cruelty prevails and law and order break down."RJD-Congress can be identified by five things. What have the RJD-Congress done? I will tell you about these five words- Katta, Kroorta, Katuta, Kushasan, and Corruption... Where there is 'katta', where cruelty reigns, there the law breaks down," PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur.

PM Modi asserted that under the rule of RJD and Congress, there is no possibility of development or societal harmony. He said the rights of the poor are looted while only a few families flourish under their reign."Where there are the RJD and Congress, which spread bitterness, harmony in society becomes difficult. Where there is the misrule of RJD and Congress, there is no trace of development. Where there is corruption, there social justice is not achieved. The rights of the poor are looted; only a few families flourish. Such people can never do good for Bihar," he said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) agenda for the upcoming Bihar elections, stating that the alliance aims to enhance Bihar's pride and to promote its sweet language and rich culture globally. He further accused the RJD and Congress of betraying people and making false promises."Our priority in the NDA and BJP is to enhance Bihar's pride, to spread Bihar's sweet language and rich culture to every corner of the world, and to ensure Bihar's development...RJD and Congress can never make Bihar developed. These parties ruled Bihar for decades, but all they gave the people was betrayal and false promises," the Prime Minister added.

Earlier in the rally, the Prime Minister announced that the Centre will organise a public competition to encourage newer artists and songs on Chhath as part of a national initiative to include Chhath Mahaparva on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List and to promote the festival's heritage and history.The Prime Minister said the public will decide the competition winner, and the winners will be recognised just before next year's Chhath festival."The youth learns the traditions of Chhath Mahaparva from the elders through songs. With that in mind, to give strength, along with multiple artists, we will organise a competition of Chhath songs," PM Modi said during an election rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

With the competition, which will be open to people from all languages, and will promote newer artists and newer songs."So that new artists, new bhakti, new emotions are shown, and people from all over the country, from all languages, would get an opportunity to compete. In this the public will choose which songs they like. The top songs, the lyricists, the singers, will be given awards and honoured," he said.Following the conclusion of his rally in Muzaffarpur, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Chhapra to address another electoral event.The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

(With inputs from ANI)

