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PM Modi suggests citizens to ditch destination wedding, instead hold them at Statue of Unity, other magnificent venues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to abandon the growing trend of destination weddings abroad to reduce the expenditure of foreign currency amid economic pressure from the West Asia conflict. He proposed a unique alternative, suggesting that citizens should look toward the Statue

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 11, 2026, 11:33 PM IST

PM Modi suggests citizens to ditch destination wedding, instead hold them at Statue of Unity, other magnificent venues
PM Modi suggests citizens to ditch destination wedding (Image source: ANI)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to abandon the growing trend of destination weddings abroad to reduce the expenditure of foreign currency amid economic pressure from the West Asia conflict. He proposed a unique alternative, suggesting that citizens should look toward the Statue of Unity as a premier location for their nuptials to receive the “blessings” of the first Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. 

“The moment the holidays begin, children are handed tickets to go abroad. The trend nowadays is to travel overseas--often for destination weddings. This trend of destination weddings abroad is growing rapidly; however, consider the fact that this entails a significant expenditure of foreign currency.” 

Highlighting the cultural and spiritual value of local venues, PM Modi stated, “For weddings, India offers numerous magnificent venues; we should choose from among them. In Gujarat, I would say this: you should now make it a point to hold your weddings right at the Statue of Unity. At every single one of your weddings held there, Sardar Sahab himself will be present to shower you with his abundant blessings. I urge you to establish a dedicated venue for weddings right there at the Statue of Unity” 

“Ask yourselves: are there no places within India where we can spend our vacations, where we can teach our children about our history, where we can take pride in our own local sites. It is essential that we celebrate our vacations right here in India; furthermore--even when it comes to weddings--I do not believe there could be any place more beautiful or sacred for us than our own India,” he said. 

The PM reiterated his appeal to help navigate the economic challenges due to the geopolitical tensions in West Asia, calling for people to take collective responsibility for reducing the burden on the nation's resources. He highlighted the gravity of the West Asia conflict by terming it “one of the major crises of this decade”.  

Calling for collective efforts to reduce imports, he said, “There is a need for all of us to come together and fulfil our responsibility to reduce the burden on the country's resources. India spends lakhs of crores of rupees in foreign exchange to import many products from abroad. At the same time, the prices of imported goods are soaring, and global supply chains have also been severely disrupted. Just as every drop fills a pot, every small and big effort matters. We must reduce the use of products that come from abroad and avoid unnecessary dependence on imported goods in our daily lives, and also avoid such personal activities that involve spending foreign exchange.”  


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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