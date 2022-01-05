PM Modi stuck on Punjab flyover for 15-20 minutes, Ferozepur rally cancelled due to ‘security lapse’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to cancel his scheduled rally in Punjab’s Ferozepur after a ‘major security lapse’, informed the Ministry of Home Affairs. The MHA has also sought detailed reports on the incident that lead to the cancellation of the event from the Punjab government.

According to media reports, PM Modi was stuck on the Punjab flyover for around 15 to 20 minutes today because of protestors, which the Centre termed as a major security breach. Due to this, his visit to Ferozpur had to be cancelled today.

The Home Ministry in an official statement said that PM Modi returned to the airport without attending an event in Bathinda because of the breach, blaming the Congress government in Punjab over the security lapse due to the protestors.

The MHA, in its statement, said, “Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport.”

PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road but around 30 km from the memorial, the prime minister’s convoy found itself stuck on the flyover because of protestors who were blocking the road.

The Home Ministry said, “The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM.” The MHA further asked the Punjab government to take responsibility and submit a detailed report regarding the incident to the Centre.

Just a few hours before his visit, PM Modi had posted on Twitter, “I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Punjab today. At a programme in Ferozepur, the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 42,750 crore would be laid, which will improve the quality of life for the people.”

The developmental projects for which PM Modi was supposed to lay the foundation stone were two mega road corridors to enhance accessibility to prominent religious centres and three health institutions in the town bordering Pakistan.