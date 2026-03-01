FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives: 'India stands in solidarity'

PM Narendra Modi spoke to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to condemn the attacks on the country and also condoled the loss of lives in these attacks.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 12:09 AM IST

PM Modi strongly condemns Iranian strikes on UAE, condoles loss of lives: 'India stands in solidarity'
PM Modi condemned attacks on the UAE by Iran
PM Narendra Modi spoke to United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to condemn the recent attacks on the country and also condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. Taking to his X handle, PM Modi informed about his call to the UAE President and wrote, ''Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security, and stability.''

As per news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), three people have died, and over 50 have been injured, including an Indian national, over the past two days of escalating tensions in the Middle East. For those unversed, around 3 to 4 million Indians reside in the UAE.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in the UAE took cognizance of the injured Indian and shared his health update. ''The Embassy is aware of the injury to the Indian national and is in touch with the hospital authorities. The Indian national is out of danger. We are rendering all possible assistance,'' the Embassy wrote on X.

On Saturday, the Embassy issued an advisory for all Indian nationals in the UAE and urged them to avoid unnecessary travel, remain vigilant, and follow safety guidelines and advisories issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy.

