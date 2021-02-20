PM Modi stresses on Centre-state partnership at NITI Aayog meet: Key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday chaired the sixth meeting of the government's think tank Niti Aayog via video conferencing. It comprises PM Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs), with Legislators and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs.

While speaking during the Niti Aayog meet, PM Modi said, "In the Covid period, we saw how Centre and states worked together, the nation succeeded and a good image of India was built before the entire world. Today, as we complete 75 years of independence, this governing council meet becomes even more significant."

On the Union Bidget 2021, the Prime Minister said that the positive response to the Union Budget 2021-22 indicates that the country wants to move forward on the path of development at greater speed.

"The positive response received for this year’s Budget has expressed the mood of the nation. The country has made up its mind that it wants to progress rapidly and doesn’t want to lose time. The youth is playing a major role in setting the mood of the nation."

Modi said that the initiatives taken by the government would provide an opportunity for everyone to participate in nation-building to its full potential.

Referring to the farm sector, the Prime Minister said that efforts should be made to produce agriculture items like edible oil and reduce their imports.

"This can be done by guiding farmers," he said, adding the money being spend on imports can go to the accounts of farmers.

This meeting was the first to be attended by the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh. Jammu and Kashmir participated as well.

The agenda of the meeting includes deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at the grassroots level and health and nutrition.

The meeting was also attended by the ex-officio members of the Governing Council, Union Ministers, Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Members and CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, and other senior officials of the Government of India.