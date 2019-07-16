PM Modi stresses on attendance of Ministers in Parliament, seeks daily report of absentees

In Bharatiya Janata Party's parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi expressed his displeasure with Ministers not turning up for roster duty in the Parliament. In a meeting held at the Parliament Library Building with Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party in attendance, PM made it very clear that Ministers have to pull their socks and ensure that they are present when they are needed in both Houses of the Parliament.

PM Modi told Parliamentary Affairs minister Prahlad Joshi that he wants daily report of absentees by evening. In the meeting, PM made it clear that he means business and all the MPs and the Ministers have to do their best to ensure work is done quickly. PM said that he should get information by evening about Ministers who have not followed the roster and skipped Parliament. When the Parliament is in session, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister sets the roster of Ministers which tell them that when they need to be compulsorily present on either House of the Parliament to answer questions posed by MPs.

PM Modi also had a word of advice for BJP MPs. He told them to take active interest in all the government schemes and programmes. PM Modi also asked them to take part in social outreach programmes to stay in close touch with electorates. He also advised them to be extremely regular in Parliament. PM Modi said that MPs should work with local administration across the country to try to solve the water crisis prevalent in many regions. PM Modi also encouraged the MPs to come up with innovative schemes in their constituencies.

The Modi 2.0 government is looking to speed up the development agenda after receiving massive mandate in the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier PM in a party meeting had made it clear that he won't tolerate anyone breaking the discipline of the party no matter who that person is associated with. This was widely taken to be a comment directed at Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya who had beaten up a civic officer with cricket bat in Indore.

Currently, the Monsoon Session of the Parliament is in session and the government is looking to push key legislation in both houses of the Parliament.